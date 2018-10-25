Football

‘ I Have Never Seen A Centre Forward With Such A Bad Touch’ – Paul Scholes Lash At Misfiring Lukaku

Image result for scoles and lukaku

Manchester United’s striker, Romelu Lukaku, has come under intense criticism following his below per display in recent weeks for the Red Devils. The big Belgian is without a goal in 8 consecutive matches across all competition this season and also fired blank during their UEFA Champions league clash with Juventus.

His criticism in recent weeks have not been just about his inability to put the ball into the back of the net, he has also been called out about his bad touch, hold up play, dribbles, shooting and all round play.

Manchester United’s legend and former midfielder, Paul Scholes, is one person who has weighed in on the Belgian’s poor form. The visibly angry former midfielder took out time to lash at the Belgian when quizzed by reported yesterday about the big strikers recent woes in front of goal.

What he said:

“I’ve never seen a centre forward with such a bad touch. If your centre forward can’t hold the ball up, it makes it a very hard game.”

 

