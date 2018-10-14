I have no plans of travelling abroad – FFK reacts to his name appearing on travel ban list

Femi Fani-Kayode has said he has no worries about his name appearing on the travel ban list of 50 Prominent Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Aviation minister said he wasn’t surprised to find his name on the list, as his passport has been with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since 2008.

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain in a statement on Sunday via Twitter said he only feels sorry for those on the travel ban list that need to travel for medical reasons or visit loved ones but for himself, he has no plan to leave Nigeria anytime soon.

See statement below

I could not give a damn that my name is on the list of 50 members of the opposition and prominent Nigerians that have been placed on a travel ban because nothing that Buhari does surprises me. I have not left Nigeria since 2008 because my passport has been with the EFCC and the courts for the last 10 years and they have refused to give it to me and let me to travel.

Those on the travel-ban list that need to travel abroad for medical reasons or to see their loved ones are the ones I feel sorry for. For me, travel ban or no travel ban,I have no intention of leaving Nigeria anytime soon because I am one of those that will be on the forefront in the struggle to liberate our country and ensure that we get Buhari out of power over the next few months. By Gods grace in February we will flush him and his incompetent, fascistic, mendacious, divisive, corrupt, abusive, vicious and genocidal government down the toilet and send them back to hell where they belong.

A Pres. that appointed the dead into his govt.,gave the dead an award and has placed the dead on his travel ban list can only be described as lifeless, deluded and out of touch with reality. The most empty, clueless and dangerously stupid Pres. that Nig. has ever had is Buhari.