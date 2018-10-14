Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

I have no plans of travelling abroad – FFK reacts to his name appearing on travel ban list

Femi Fani-Kayode has said he has no worries about his name appearing on the travel ban list of 50 Prominent Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Aviation minister said he wasn’t surprised to find his name on the list, as his passport has been with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since 2008.

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain in a statement on Sunday via Twitter said he only feels sorry for those on the travel ban list that need to travel for medical reasons or visit loved ones but for himself, he has no plan to leave Nigeria anytime soon.

See statement below

I could not give a damn that my name is on the list of 50 members of the opposition and prominent Nigerians that have been placed on a travel ban because nothing that Buhari does surprises me. I have not left Nigeria since 2008 because my passport has been with the EFCC and the courts for the last 10 years and they have refused to give it to me and let me to travel.

Those on the travel-ban list that need to travel abroad for medical reasons or to see their loved ones are the ones I feel sorry for. For me, travel ban or no travel ban,I have no intention of leaving Nigeria anytime soon because I am one of those that will be on the forefront in the struggle to liberate our country and ensure that we get Buhari out of power over the next few months. By Gods grace in February we will flush him and his incompetent, fascistic, mendacious, divisive, corrupt, abusive, vicious and genocidal government down the toilet and send them back to hell where they belong.

A Pres. that appointed the dead into his govt.,gave the dead an award and has placed the dead on his travel ban list can only be described as lifeless, deluded and out of touch with reality. The most empty, clueless and dangerously stupid Pres. that Nig. has ever had is Buhari.

 

You may also like

Travel ban on 50 prominent Nigerians: Withdraw it immediately, Falana to Buhari

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale proposes to long time girlfriend Shatta Michy on stage (Video)

My dad’s spirit doesn’t live through you – Seun Kuti slams Kanye West

“Temi is my one and only girlfriend” – Mr. Eazi tells his fans

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th Octobet

I’m open to plastic surgery for slimmer look – Waje tells her fans

Reason why Kizz Daniel & Reekado Banks are not on good terms

Toyin Lawani unfollows Nina after she made up with Miracle in Ghana

Small Doctor’s statement to Buhari not politically motivated – Management

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *