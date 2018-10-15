“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – 23-year-old suspected homosexual says

A 23-year-old man with the name, Adamu Mohammed, who was recently arrested for sodomizing six boys in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, says he enjoyed having carnal knowledge of boys because they will not get pregnant unlike girls.

According to the state police command, one Yusuf Buhari who resides in the community, had come to the police to report that Adamu lured his 10-year-old son, Luka Mohammed, into his room and had anal sex with him.

Adamu was arrested last Friday October 12th while he was trying to flee after getting wind that the police was coming for him.

Other victims he had carnal knowledge of include, Safari Aliyu, 12; Patrick Raymond,10; Donald Anthony, 12; Yakubu Aliyu, 11 and Pius Raymond, 10 all of the same address.

When interrogated, Adamu said he chose to sleep with boys after his wife left him and he has been unable to find another wife. He said with boys, incessant cases of pregnancy and abortions never arose. He said he entices the boys with biscuit and a bottle of soft drink.

“My girl friend ditched me long ago and I have trouble getting another one, so I resorted to having sex with teenage boys. I enjoy sleeping with those little boys since I cannot impregnate them, I enjoy doing it from time to time and I find it extremely difficult to discontinue because it has become part of me.” he said

The police say Adamu would be charged to court soon.