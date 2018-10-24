I laughed when I saw news quoting me as saying Nigeria will wage war against Israel over Nnamdi Kanu

Minister of information, has dismissed as fake news, claims attributed to him, saying the federal government threatened Israel to produce Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) or face dire consequences.

The IPOB leader, who reappeared in a video, after over one year of being away, following a military raid on his father’s residence in Abia state on 14th September, 2017.

The minister of information suffered trolls and backlash from Nigerian social media users over statement, attributed to him, that the FG would attack Israel, if Kanu isn’t deported back to Nigeria.

However, while addressing journalists in the state house on Wednesday, the minister said he laughed at the report, adding that shows such was exactly what fake news could do to the country.

“I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement.”

“But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles.

“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the election.”

Mohammad also said the reappearance of Kanu was a testament to earlier claims by the FG, that it had nothing to do about the disappearance of the IPOB leader.

In his words:

“I kept saying that Kanu knows where he is. He was not in the custody of the Federal Government. We have been vindicated today. Any other statement will be made in due course.”