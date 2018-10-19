I Might Retire At Chelsea – Eden Hazard

Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard, has spent just 6 years at Stamford Bridge but he has had a huge impact on the club since his arrival and has gone on to assume a talisman figure. The Belgian seems to be playing the best football of his career since he came under the tutelage of new Chelsea’s coach, Maurizio Sarri.

He became a subject of intense transfer speculation to Real Madrid last week as a result of his explosive form.

The 27 years old forward however revealed early this morning while fielding questions from journalists ahead of their crunch match with Manchester United that he does not see himself leaving the club any time soon as he feels at his family have settled well at London and also added that he is very happy with Chelsea.

What he said: