‘I rather be a baby mama to a married man than be a baby mama to a single guy’ – Lady says

A certain facebook lady who goes by the name, Uzoma Olaedo Precious has caused a stir on social media after her post about babymamas.

According to her, she preferred to be a baby mama to a married man than to be a baby mama to a single guy.

“I rather be a baby mama to a married man than be a baby mama to a single guy…
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮’, she wrote.

When a concerned friend asked the difference, she further added;

“The difference there is…one of those men see u as not fit to be a wife but a baby mama….ur ability to discover which man in question is exploiting the girl is now ur problem…bye”

