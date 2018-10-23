News Feed

‘I rather be a baby mama to a married man than be a baby mama to a single guy’ – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady identified as Uzoma Olaedo Precious has got herself trending on social media over her controversial post on baby mama.

According to her post on Facebook, she preferred to be a baby mama to a married man than to be a baby mama to a single guy.

‘I rather be a baby mama to a married man than be a baby mama to a single guy…
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮’, she wrote.

When a concerned friend asked the difference, she further added;

“The difference there is…one of those men see u as not fit to be a wife but a baby mama….ur ability to discover which man in question is exploiting the girl is now ur problem…bye”

