‘I think black people are all ugly’ – 16-year-old African-American girl reveals

A 16-year-old African-American girl has shocked the world after she went on Dr. Phil’s show to say very racist things about black people while saying she identifies as a white person and “white is right”.

Treasure, a black teen, claims that she is “completely and utterly better than” African-Americans. She says African’s are ugly and are all criminals.

According to her, she knows she’s white because she can feel it in her veins.

She added:

I have naturally straight hair. My nose is not giant like African-Americans. My lips are perfect, they’re not too big and they’re not too small.

My ears, I don’t have black people’s ears because they’re really giant.

She continued:

Most African Americans speak Ghetto.

When it comes to black people, I think they’re all ugly and I have nothing in common with them.

She added that black are mostly criminals and when she’s walking by the road and sees a black person, she crosses to the other side.

She also said that black are mostly fat and she isn’t so she can’t be one of them.

But she doesn’t agree with her mother or with Dr. Phil that she’s delusional.

Treasure said:

There’s nothing wrong with my views or beliefs, because I have freedom of speech, and everything I’m saying is true.

Her mother is at her wit’s end which is why she brought her to Dr. Phil. She said her daughter has been racist towards her own race since she was a child. She also revealed that Treasure has the number of the Ku Klux Klan, KKK, on speed dial and constantly visits their website. She went on to say that her daughter never makes friends with blacks.

Dr. Phil also revealed that when Treasure first came into the office and met one of his assistants who is black, she refused to shake hands with her.

Treasure’s brother also called out his sister for her racist behaviour which began since she was about 5.