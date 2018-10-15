I want all Ghanaian fine girls to have a baby for me – Mr Ibu

Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has expressed his desire to have a baby with all Ghanaian beautiful ladies.

According to him, he won’t mind entering an agreement with Ghanaians to ensure it happens.

The actor went on to state that he would specifically love to have a child with Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM, Mr Ibu said,

“Jackie Appiah be my very good friend. Jackie Appiah is a good girl, I want to enter into agreement with Ghanaians. I want all of fine girls borne one, one pikin give me. All the girls wey they de do film. All the girls I know”.