“I want to live a long life. I want to live a meaningful life” – Rapper Falz writes as he turns 28

Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter Folarin Falana better known by his stage name Falz has said he wants to have a long and meaningful life but the latter is more important, as he celebrates his 28th birthday today.

The award-winning musician took to his Instagram page to share heartfelt messages including a tribute to late Dr Stella Adadevoh, who would have turned 62 today.

He wrote about her;

“A real life superhero would have been 62 today. Gone but will never ever be forgotten. You laid down your life to protect us against the Ebola virus. Thank you Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh 🙏🏽❤️”

See his post below:

Celebrating his special day, Falz also wrote;

“I want to live a long life. I want to live a meaningful life. I would rather the latter than the former.”

