I was arrested because I called Buhari an unrepentant tyrant – Metuh

Former Publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Olisa Metuh who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said he was arrested for calling president Muhammadu Buhari an unrepentant tyrant.

Metuh, who owns Destra Investments Ltd, is currently facing a seven-count charge for receiving the sum of N400m arms funds from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki in 2014 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former PDP publicity secretary made this known, while giving evidence as the 15th defence witness in his trial