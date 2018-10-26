Metro News, Trending

I was arrested because I called Buhari an unrepentant tyrant – Metuh

Former Publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Olisa Metuh who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said he was arrested for calling president Muhammadu Buhari an unrepentant tyrant.

Metuh, who owns Destra Investments Ltd, is currently facing a seven-count charge for receiving the sum of N400m arms funds from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki in 2014 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former PDP publicity secretary made this known, while giving evidence as the 15th defence witness in his trial
According to Metuh, in December 2015, being PDP public secretary at the time, he responded to Buhari’s Media Chat where he said ‘that his government can arrest and detain any Nigerian at will’, saying Buhari was becoming ‘an unrepentant tyrant.’This Metuh said was the beginning of his travails, as he was first warned then threatened by the government,  saying they will ‘not take it kindly with Olisa Metuh as the Publicity Secretary of the PDP’.”

Justice Okon Abang also refused an objection by prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, to reject the irrelevant aspects of the defence by Metuh and the case was adjourned to November 26 to 30.

