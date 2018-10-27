“I was happy & inspired when I met Bobrisky” – James Obialor ‘They didn’t caught me’ crooner reveals

Nigerian dancer, James Obialor, who recently met with Bobrisky has disclosed that the cross dresser inspires him.

James Obialor who further stated that being feminine is not a crime, talked about how his meeting with Bobrisky inspired him and how he was arrested and accused wrongly in an interview with Saturday Beats.

Recall that before their meeting, Bobrisky had written on Instagram;

James, I’m inspired by you, darling, because you came out to tell the world what you were going through. The day I saw your viral video, I was like who is this strong guy. Now, let me tell you, darling, ask me anything; I mean, your heart desire, I’m ready to support you. Let’s start from N100,000 cash first. Please find your way to my house tomorrow please (sic).”

However after their meeting, James said;

“I was happy and inspired when I met Bobrisky. I was about to perform on stage at the birthday party when the police officials came to arrest some guys and girls. I didn’t even know my video would go viral like that. I had to talk back at the policemen because I was being accused wrongly and I had to defend myself.

“They accused me wrongly because I act feminine when I talk and being feminine is not a crime; I have always been like this since I was a child. I was about eight years old when I started dancing; I used to stay with my grandma and she was the only person that was supporting me at that time.”

On 50 Cent sharing the clip that turned him into an internet sensation, he said;

“I was happy when 50 Cent reposted the video because he said something nice about it. This new fame that has found me has opened many doors for me, but the sad thing is that my parents are not in support of what I am doing. I intend to use this avenue to start making income for myself.

“My dad doesn’t believe I can make a living from my fame; I need to convince him by becoming the real celebrity people want me to be,” he said.

James Obialor also confirmed that he has been HIV positive from birth.

“I talked about my HIV status to make my case stronger; a policeman actually discriminated against me because of my status when I had to stay in police custody after the arrest. I told them I needed to take my medication because of my status but they talked down on me and made me feel bad.

“I was 12 when I discovered my status after my dad told me about it. I was born with the virus. After I came out to talk about my status openly, I have received love and support from people,” he said.