I wish we had fixed infrastructure when Nigeria had money – President Buhari

President Buhari who received the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Paul Arkwright, in a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, stated that he wished his predecessors fixed the infrastructure when they were in power.

According to President Buhari, ‘with the humongous resources at the disposal of Nigeria between 1999 and 2014, it is sad that infrastructure went to rot completely within the same period’.

“Our focus now is on infrastructure; roads, rail, power, and others. How I wish we had fixed all those when we had money. What we earned between 1999 and 2014 is on record, but nothing was done to infrastructure. Now, we are doing a lot more, with a lot less resources. And we shall continue to do our best.”

Commending the outgoing High Commissioner Paul Arkwright, who spent 3 years in Nigeria and also visited 30 of the 36 states, President Buhari said;

“I always see you all over the place”

The outgoing British High Commissioner on his own part said he found Nigerians quite enterprising and engaging, adding that the British government would be glad to offer a helping hand as required in any part of the country.

He thanked President Buhari for his support, adding that the relations between Britain and Nigeria have improved tremendously in the past three years.