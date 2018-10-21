I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani Kayode

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has said he would rather die, than join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of fear of persecution.

The former minister made this known while reacting to news that Musiliu Obanolikoro and Iyiola Omisore who had their passports seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over corruption allegations have gotten them back.

Fani-Kayode in his statement on Sunday said that the duo are now in the United States after getting their passports from the EFCC. He stressed that he doesn’t blame anyone for joining the ruling party to avoid persecution because not everyone is strong.

However, he said as for he, would rather die than join the ruling party or bow to president Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote: