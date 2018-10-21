Politics, Trending

I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani Kayode

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has said he would rather die, than join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of fear of persecution.

The former minister made this known while reacting to news that Musiliu Obanolikoro and Iyiola Omisore who had their passports seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over corruption allegations have gotten them back.

Fani-Kayode in his statement on Sunday said  that the duo are now in the United States after getting their passports from the EFCC. He stressed that he doesn’t blame anyone for joining the ruling party to avoid persecution because not everyone is strong.

However, he said as for he, would rather die than join the ruling party or bow to president Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote:

You may also like

20-year-old Nigerian Lady declares she wants to be a wife in four years time

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st October

Dear Shehu Sani, APC played you – Ben Bruce

These frequent killings of Nigerians is not normal – Oby Ezekwesili

Atiku to supporters: there will be insults,falsehoods, threats and innuendo but you must ignore

Osun poll: APC dumps Omisore, denies him of senatorial ticket – Fani Kayode

Nigeria has no business being in the lower rungs of the ladder as regards global competitiveness – Oby Ezekwesili

Its Worrisome!!! Buhari reacts to Kaduna communal clash that claimed over 50 lives

Polio victim trends online after completing compulsory NYSC program, Nigerians react

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *