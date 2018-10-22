Fani Kayode seems confident that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku will take President Buhari to the cleaners in the 2019 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart Chief has said that he will rather die than join the All Progressives Congress, APC, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said that he was not taken aback that the Obanikoro and Iyiola Omisore have gotten their passports back from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, and that they are now in the United State of America.

Fani-Kayode alleged that they joined the APC to avoid persecution.

His tweet reads:

I am not surprised that @MObanikoro and @iyiomisore have got their passports back from the EFCC and are now in America.I do not blame them for joining the ruling party to avoid persecution.Some are strong whilst others are weak.I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 21, 2018