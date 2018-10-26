Uncategorized

Iconic Jacket Worn By Michael Jackson During His ‘Bad’ Tour Goes Up For Auction

According to a Reuters report, Michael Jackson’s black “Bad” jacket that the singer wore on his first solo tour is going up for auction in November and could fetch up to $100,000.
Julien’s Auctions said on Friday that the jacket, which Jackson signed on the back with a silver permanent marker, was worn throughout the singer’s “Bad” world concert tour from 1987-89.
The jacket, with multiple zippers, straps and buckles, is one of the late singer’s most iconic costume pieces alongside his red and black leather “Thriller” music video jacket that sold for $1.8 million at auction in 2011.
Jackson has become one of the most collectible celebrities since his sudden death in 2009 in Los Angeles at age 50 from an accidental overdose of an anesthetic he was using as a sleep aid.
The “Bad” jacket is being sold by Texas businessman and philanthropist Milton Verret along with almost 100 other items from his large rock ‘n roll memorabilia collection.
Verret also owns the “Thriller” jacket, which he takes around children’s hospitals, but is not putting that item up for auction.
The Nov. 10 auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, will also feature electric guitars played by Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, and U2 band members The Edge and Bono. The various guitars are expected to fetch between $20,000 – $50,000 apiece.
Part of the auction proceeds will go to the MusicCares charity arm of Grammy Award organizers the Recording Academy that provides health and other services to musicians.
“It’s tough for musicians and artists today and this auction presents another opportunity to give back to the music community,” Verret said in a statement.

Tags

You may also like

Senator Ben Bruce Celebrates His Mother’s 92nd Birthday In Lagos (Photos)

Actress Osas Ajibade Celebrates Birthday With A Must See Dance Video

“Your preferred online scam” – Dee-One shades BBNaija sponsors Payporte again

Nigerian actress, Sugar Chika Asoegwu welcomes a baby boy shares photos online

93-year-old woman finds love again, marries an 86-year-old man (Photos)

‘JamJam swagging on’ – Tiwa Savage writes as she shows off her son in his Halloween costume

INEC tells Nigerians what to do after Buhari once again failed to produce his WAEC certificate

Davido’s daughter Imade steals hearts as she poses in Halloween’s costume (photos)

2019: Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender movement in Nigeria declare support for Atiku Abubakar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *