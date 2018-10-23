Uncategorized

Identical twins girls become brothers after transitioning

Jack and Jace Grafe, who live in Georgia, recently shared their amazing journey as identical twins who came out to each other as transgender and transitioned together.

Fox5Atlanta recently reported the story of the twins who were identified as female at birth, but came out to each other at the age of 15. That was just a year after they had even heard the word ‘transgender.’ .

“It’s like being in prison except it’s in your own body,” Jack told Fox5Atlanta.

“And the older I got, the harder it was to swallow. And I was like, can’t do this for the rest of my life, I just can’t do it.” .

Both men admit the fear of coming out was huge, but having a twin going through the same experience provided incredible emotional support.

Both men are in long-term relationships and work as corrections officers in East Georgia.




Tags

You may also like

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns gives up his Universal Championship title due to leukemia

All The Women In The Ooni Of Ife’s Life

Alex Iwobi hands his dad a surprise gift after winning Man of the Match award against Leicester (Video)

NEW MUSIC: EFE – 6pack (Prod. Kayce)

Nigerians can’t stop talking as DJ Cuppy bags award as the artiste of the year at the Lagos Merit Award

Actor, Alexx Ekubo & his girlfriend Fancy Acholonu play love on Instagram

Mavado comes under heavy backlash after portraying himself as God

I have forgotten how it feels to be a single mom – Waje

Here’s why Buhari will be visiting Lagos today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *