Identical twins girls become brothers after transitioning

Jack and Jace Grafe, who live in Georgia, recently shared their amazing journey as identical twins who came out to each other as transgender and transitioned together.

Fox5Atlanta recently reported the story of the twins who were identified as female at birth, but came out to each other at the age of 15. That was just a year after they had even heard the word ‘transgender.’ .

“It’s like being in prison except it’s in your own body,” Jack told Fox5Atlanta.

“And the older I got, the harder it was to swallow. And I was like, can’t do this for the rest of my life, I just can’t do it.” .

Both men admit the fear of coming out was huge, but having a twin going through the same experience provided incredible emotional support.

Both men are in long-term relationships and work as corrections officers in East Georgia.