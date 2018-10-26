If ‘Dating Wizkid’ Is A Crime Take Me To Court- Tiwa Savage

Singer, Tiwa Savage, has been under fire since the release of Wizkid’s latest video, ‘FEVER,’ which has also made several headlines in just few days of its release.

The video is one that has left many talking due to the extreme closeness of Tiwa and Wizkid even though they were never seen kissing but her role as a vixen calls for questioning in some quarters.

Many are seriously having issues with the singer knowing that she is a mother even though she is now single but she is supposed to place some value on herself as far as the entertainment industry is concern.

Well, reacting to all the name calling she has been getting, the singer wrote, “No Shame, Broken Marriage, Single Mother, Old Woman’: If All What Am Doing Is A Crime Take Me To Court,” promising that she is not stopping anytime soon.