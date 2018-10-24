If you believe Osinbajo that Buhari has never stolen public funds, then you’d believe anything – FFK

Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Femi Fani- Kayode has criticised the vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for saying President Muhammadu Buhari has kept his pledge not to steal public funds.

According to the former aviation minister, anyone who believes such claims would believe anything. He queried the present government for always resorting to ‘lies and propaganda’.

The former minister stated that the hands of Mr President, are dripping of blood of innocent Nigerians saying he is not an angel.

He wrote:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has kept his pledge not to steal public funds”―VP Yemi Osinbajo

🤣😂🤣 If you believe that you will believe anything! Worse of all Buhari’s hands are dripping with the blood of the innocents. Stop the lies and the propaganda: Buhari is not an angel.