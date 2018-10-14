News Feed

“If you breastfeed your son, you’re training him to be a rapist’ — Lady Says

A feminist and activist, Shaykha Alia, has taken to her twitter page to address the issue of breastfeeding male child and its effects.

According to her tweets, breastfeeding a male child automatically trains them to be rapist. She said they are being thought how to touch a woman’s body.

She is a proposing a stop to breastfeeding in order to stop rape.

See her tweet below:

If you breastfeed your sons, you are training them to be rapists when they grow up. You’re basically teaching them that they can touch a woman’s body whenever they want.

If you oppose rape, stop breastfeeding boys!

