If you elect me as your president, I won’t take six months to name my cabinet – Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said he will not take six months to name his cabinet, if Nigerians elect him as president.

The PDP candidate for the 2019 presidential race, threw the jab at president Muhammadu Buhari, who took six months to name his cabinet.

According to Atiku, Nigeria needs a decisive leader to get things work I again. He said this via Twitter on Friday, stating that his cabinet will be ready before he his sworn into power.

He wrote:

If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain

