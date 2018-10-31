If you want prosperity, go to work not church – Reno Omokri tells Nigerians

Interesting!

With Nigerian being deeply rooted in religious beliefs, a lot of people tend to go to spiritual places such as churches and mosques to solve majority of their problems, one of them being money.

People seeking financial improvement dedicate their time and resources in forms of tithes and seed sowing to religious places in order to experience divine intervention on their bank accounts.

However there is a perception that most lazy people rely on spiritual help to get wealth rather than work.

It is in this light that renowned social media critic and ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s former aide, Reno Omokri has keyed in on the matter.

He took to social media to question the motive behind people seeking financial help in churches while most billionaires don’t go to church.

In his words:

“If people who don’t go to church or mosque are becoming billionaires, why are you still going to church and mosque to pray to God to make you wealthy? There is a difference between salvation and prosperity. You go to God for salvation. You go to work for prosperity.”