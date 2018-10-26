if your think a candidate has falsified information on Form CF001, you can take them to court – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has said anyone who feels that a candidate has submitted incorrect or false claims on Form CF001 is free to file an action against such candidate at the Federal High Court or the High Court of a State or FCT.

The Form CF001 contains personal information about a candidate presented to the electoral commission. According to the Chairman, this form will in turn be published in the constituencies that candidates seek to represent as required by Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act.

This was made known by the the Chairman of the commission, during a media Briefing on the preparation of #NigeriaDecides2019 and other electoral matters at the Commission’s conference room, INEC Hqtrs, Abuja.

See part of the statement below

I wish to provide clarifications on the ongoing publication of the personal particulars of candidates. Each candidate nominated by a political party is required to provide details of his/her personal particulars.

By personally completing the Form CF001 and to swear an affidavit at the Federal High Court, a High Court of a State or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Within seven (7) days from the close of submission of these documents, the Commission is required to published the form in the constituencies that candidates seek to represent as required by Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act.

This will give the general public the opportunity to view the affidavit of personal particulars of those who aspire to represent them.

Any person with reasonable ground to believe that any information on Form CF001 submitted by a candidate contains incorrect or false claims is at liberty to file an action against such candidate at the Federal High Court or the High Court of a State or FCT.

While the current exercise is limited to candidates for Presidential and National Assembly elections, the personal particulars of those contesting in Gov and State Assembly elections will be published on 9th Nov, 2018, one week after the close of submission of nominations by political parties.