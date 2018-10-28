Igbo Guys Are Caring And Romantic Unlike Other Tribes – Koko Pat (Screenshots)

Nigerian commercial model cum Actress, Koko Pat have made bold claim about dating Nigerian men from various tribes.

The Calabar actress recently took to her Instastory to share her views and her encounter with igbo guys which she claims are the best, unlike the Yorubas and Hausas. “My view about Dating a typical Nigerian guy. Yoruba guys will prefer to look good and end up starving their woman. Hausa guys are totally out of the picture.

“I want a man that will be obsessed about me and can go extra length to bring food on the table not the one that will be struggling fashion sense with me”. “Trust me, Igbo guys are good in everything and can satisfy their woman. They will even look extremely dirty just to make sure their wife is happy. The little encounter have had with few have made me justify this assertion”.