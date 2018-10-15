IGP orders arrest of police officers who killed girl in Abuja

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the arrest of police officers involved in the death of Nigerian woman, Anita Akapson.

The incident which happened on Saturday night at Katampe Extention, Abuja led to demise of the young woman after she was allegedly shot by police.

In a statement by the force headquarters signed by Jimoh Moshood, on Monday, they revealed that the police officers will be investigated and justice will be brought to the family of the deceased, while urging them to take heart.

RE: Death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja

• IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson

• He deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and assure them that justice will be done in the matter

The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

2. The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

3. The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.