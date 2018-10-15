IGP orders arrest of the four policemen over alleged murder of UK returnee in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson

The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.