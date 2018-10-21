Igwe’s son graduates as best student at the Nigerian defence academy (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for second lieutenant UE Nwama who graduated as the best student at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 2018.

The young officer who is the son of Igwe Obosi Eze AC Iweka 3 in Anambra state, was presented with the prestigious and coveted Golden Sword award, to mark his achievement at the concluded Passing Out Parade in Kaduna state.

According to reports, Nwama not only emerged the best in his department both Air Force and Navy, in the final year of his training at the academy, he emerged as the Academy Cadet Adjutant (ACA).

The ACA, according to military sources, is the most senior/powerful cadet, and more or less the de facto administrator of his set in the academy. He oversees all the affairs of his (cadet) set and liaises with the military authorities in the academy on their behalf.

Last year, 22-year-old Ahmed Bature was specially recognized for his great achievements during the Passing Out Parade at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The young man won everything there was for him to win including the Sword of Honor (NDA’s highest accolade); The Indian Shield; The Best Graduating Student amongst others.

He was so outstanding his statue was unveiled to perpetuate the memory of his sheer brilliance, focus, hard work and exceptional life of discipline