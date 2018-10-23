News Feed

IK Ogbonna Cries Out After His Wife, Sonia Flashed Ringless Finger

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has broken his silence after his wife Sonia dropped his last name from all her social media accounts with many alleging that the couple’s marriage might be having some trouble.

Sonia didn’t stop there as she later flashed a ringless finger on social media.

Her disturbed husband, IK who shares a son with Sonia has opened up on social media writing: ‘ALL RELATIONSHIPS GO THROUGH HELL. REAL RELATIONSHIPS GO THROUGH IT.’

The latest revelation has given credence to some reports by a troll months ago alleging that the actor’s marriage might be in shambles. It is only time that will tell what truly happened between the couple.

