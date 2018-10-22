Entertainment, News Feed

IK Ogbonna’s Wife, Flaunts Ringless Finger,Seemingly Confirms Break-up

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna‘s wife Sonia who recently sparked speculations that her marriage is in trouble after dropping his last name from all her social media accounts weeks ago, has seemly confirmed that their union is over.

The Colombian beauty who is currently in France took to her Snapchat account to share a photo of herself flashing her ringless finger…

Sonia Ogbonna met IK Ogbonna while she was still studying through a mutual friend named Oma. The friend gave IK Ogbonna her Instagram ID, and from there they started talking. IK Ogbonna and wife got married in 2015 at a courthouse in Zagreb, Serbia. Their marriage is blessed with a son, Ace. Sonia Ogbonna is also the stepmother of IK Ogbonna daughter from another lady. He had the daughter before she met him.

