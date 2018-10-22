Uncategorized

IK Ogbonna’s Wife, shows off her ringless finger, seemingly confirms break-up

Actor, IK Ogbonna‘s wife Sonia who caused an uproar on social media after dropping her last name from all her social media accounts weeks ago, seem to be confirming that they are no longer together.

Taking to her snapchat, the beautiful Colombian shared a ringless photo to prove their breakup.

Sonia Ogbonna met IK Ogbonna while she was still studying through a mutual friend named Oma. The friend gave IK Ogbonna her Instagram ID, and from there they started talking. IK Ogbonna and wife got married in 2015 at a courthouse in Zagreb, Serbia.

Their marriage is blessed with a son, Ace. Sonia Ogbonna is also the stepmother of IK Ogbonna daughter from another lady. He had the daughter before she met him.

