IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia has changed her social media handle name as she erases the actor’s name and thoughts sprouts up about marital crisis.

While it was gathered that IK Ogbonna’s wife has not been in the country for a long time, a quick search on Instagram revealed that they’ve both removed their loved-up profile pictures.

Sonia whose social media handle was SoniaOgbonna before now, has changed it Sonialareinaa.