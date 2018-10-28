I’ll never allow anyone else raise my children – Afeez Oyetoro, aka Saka reveals

Afeez Oyetoro, aka Saka, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, has revealed how his uptight upbringing affected his relationship with people during his days at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He revealed that he was brought up with fear and it made him keep to himself as an undergraduate.

He said,

“As a growing kid, I lived under very strict conditions that didn’t allow me to express myself. It affected me during my university days. I will never allow my children to be brought up by anyone. Also, parents need to know that there is a difference between fear and respect. I fear you doesn’t mean I respect you. Once you are close to me, I will do whatever you want but I know I will be free later. But if your child loves you, he or she will respect you even when you are not around.”

Describing the sacrifices made by his wife, Saka said she had to resign her job as a teacher when they got married because one person needed to be home regularly.

The actor said,

“I have a wonderful wife who shares my passion and vision. It is like God created the two of us for each other. She agreed and decided to leave her job so as to keep the house together. She is a graduate of Mathematics and she was a teacher when I met her. She has taken care of the home very well; that is why I speak passionately about her all the time.”