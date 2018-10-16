News Feed

I’m Alive, Lady Bearing Hauwa Liman Tweets To Correct Mixed Identities

A Nigerian lady, Hauwa Liman, on Tuesday, decried the usage of her photos in place of the aid worker, who was executed by Boko Haram.

Hauwa Mohammed Liman, who worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross was killed by the terrorist group after the expiration of a deadline, they had given the Federal Government.

Since the news of the execution went viral, lots of persons and online media platforms had been talking about the deceased and sharing condolence messages.

However, some social media users and online media platforms used photographs of the living Hauwa Liman, who is a Fashion Designer.

This development made her tweet a disclaimer, noting that even though, she bears the same name as the aid worker, she is still alive.

