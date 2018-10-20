I’m embarrassed to tell my parents that I ended up as a co-parent – Teebillz reveals

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, AKA TeeBillz, takes to his IG to reveal that he is embarrassed to tell his parents that he ended up as a co-parent.

The music manager who has 5 kids with different women shared throwback photos of some of his kids on his social media page and wrote that he used to challenge his parents, but has now ended as a co-parent.

See post below;



“I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time…. Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent… Deep Thought! #TruthToSelf 🤔🙃😍”