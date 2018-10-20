Uncategorized

I’m embarrassed to tell my parents that I ended up as a co-parent – Teebillz reveals

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, AKA TeeBillz, takes to his IG to reveal that he is embarrassed to tell his parents that he ended up as a co-parent.

The music manager who has 5 kids with different women shared throwback photos of some of his kids on his social media page and wrote that he used to challenge his parents, but has now ended as a co-parent.

See post below;

“I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time…. Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent… Deep Thought! #TruthToSelf 🤔🙃😍”




Tags

You may also like

Ooni of Ife’s in-laws begin updating their social media bio and their followers doubles

54-year-old Man excited after meeting his 32-year-old daughter for the first time

Orji Uzor Kalu reacts to the sudden appearance of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kalu

Lady who dramatically changed her skin color through tanning injections gets married in Hawaii (Photos)

Prophetess Naomi seen leading praise and worship in the Ooni of Ife’s palace (Video)

‘Mum has been crying and Dad isn’t having it’ – Man says after coming out gay

Unknown woman has been tormenting me with her nude – Lupita Nyong’o’s dad laments

Prophetess Naomi commences her duties as the new wife of the Ooni of Ife (Photos)

Actress Faithia Balogun reacts to Ooni of Ife’s 3rd marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *