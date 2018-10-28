I’m Shatta Wale’s biggest fan – Olamide (Video)

Nigerian hip hop recording artist Olamide Adedeji (born 15 March 1989), known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo or BaddoSneh has described Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale as his favourite musician in Ghana.

According to the “Wo” hitmaker, Shatta Wale’s now-fierce rival, Sarkodie is not an artist he cherishes so much but rather mentioned M.anifest as the rapper he admires.

Explaining why he got featured on Shatta Wale’s “Reign” album in an interview on Starr FM, Accra, he stated that Shatta Wale sent him the song, he loved it and jumped on it. Remember, Olamide is the only artist featured on Shatta Wale’s album.

He further stated that he also got the love for Kuami Eugene and Rufftown Records’new signee, Wendy Shay and DopeNation; a group he’s yet to record a song with.

Speaking on the popular ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance, he noted that it was originated by him in his first hit song “Wo” but became popular in his “Science Student” video and as a proof, he got into a little dance battle with the host.

Watch the video below;