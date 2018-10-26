“I’m Very Disappointed With The Nigerian Press”- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is very disappointed with the Nigerian press for failing to focus on the progress of his administration in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a dinner he hosted for young political appointees and volunteers in the state house at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, President Buhari accused the Nigerian media of failing to talk about the successes his administration has recorded in the area of agriculture. He emphasized that his government has been able to make agriculture more lucrative than white colar jobs.

“I’m very disappointed with the Nigerian press. They didn’t give this government the credit of the `go back to land programme. We have cut down the importation of rice by at least 90 percent… I foresaw our problem in agriculture and did the right thing and today, people are much better. In terms of unemployment, our able-bodied persons that do not have education and can’t get white-collar jobs, went back to till the land and today, none of them is regretting it.” he said

He further recapped his call on Nigerians who feel disappointed about their country to go elsewhere and see how those places are.

“If people don’t feel good about this country, let them go and find out what is happening elsewhere but we are going to stay here and we are going to salvage this country together. I have gone through a lot, I have been Governor, I was in charge of our petroleum sector for over three years, I was Head of State and now I have come without the uniform and have visited each of the 774 Local government Areas in this country. The intention of this administration is to do the infrastructure and give education and healthcare to our people especially the poor.” he said