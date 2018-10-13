Impeaching Saraki not in National interest – APC Senator Lawan

Senate president Bukola Saraki may no longer have his office under threat of impeachment as senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have forgiven him.

APC Senator, Ahmad Lawan, made this known yesterday while speaking with journalists at the state house after a meeting with president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Lawan, for the sake of national interest, Saraki would no longer be impeaches.

Recall that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that said Saraki, must be impeached for defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC.

In Lawan’s words:

“National Assembly will continue to remain focused on national issues, we must be patriotic, nationalistic, we must put national interest above individual, parochial or partisan interest.

“We definitely have to bury our hatchets for us to work for Nigeria and Nigerians perhaps that might have informed the disappointment of many people that there will be crisis in the National Assembly.

Let me also say that disagreements are usual, in fact, there are very practical components of any parliament, when you have two to three parties or even within parties, you will have views that may differ.

It is traditional, it is usual for us to disagree, maybe these disagreements may crop up and some other issues, but for now our focus is on national interest.

“National Assembly is a Nigerian Parliament and therefore the best thing to do is to ensure that Nigeria gets a good deal and for now the good deal is for Nigeria to have all those pending requests of Mr. President approved by the National Assembly.

“I think the national interest for now overrides any other interest.” “

”Wednesday and Thursday witnessed the focus and concentration of members of the National Assembly on the request of Mr. President for the funding of INEC for elections to be conducted in 2019 and we passed it in the Senate and the House did also.

We passed the request of Mr President for N189 billion for INEC activities for­ 2019.”

“We also had the referral of the request of Mr. President’s approval for foreign loan component of the 2018 appropriation and that is about 2.78 billion dollars Eurobond.

We have gone full blast consciously, purposely to ensure that Mr. President gets what he requested for.

“We lost time because some of the issues were requested for before we went on our recess.

But we have also in the Senate passed confirmations of the CBN deputy governor, ICPC governing body and we are determined to continue to do this throughout this period.”