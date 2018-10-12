Impressive cv!!! Why I picked Peter Obi as running mate – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Friday named Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

The announcement was made by the Director General of Atiku’s campaign organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniels. In a statement on Friday, the campaign Director General gave reasons why Obi was chosen to run with Atiku in the coming election.

Gbenga Daniels stated that Obi has an enviable qualification…as an astute professional who has made a mark in the corporate world.