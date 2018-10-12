Impressive cv!!! Why I picked Peter Obi as running mate – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Friday named Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.
The announcement was made by the Director General of Atiku’s campaign organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniels. In a statement on Friday, the campaign Director General gave reasons why Obi was chosen to run with Atiku in the coming election.
Gbenga Daniels stated that Obi has an enviable qualification…as an astute professional who has made a mark in the corporate world.
He is also a graduate of several international and national institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Institute of Management, Switzerland, Kellogg Graduate School, Oxford University and Cambridge University.
“In public service, he has led various divisions some of which includes: Member, Presidential Economic Management Team; Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, and the Governor of Anambra State.
“Peter Obi is an astute professional who has laid his footprints across the corporate world. He was the Chairman, Board of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC); former Chairman, Fidelity Bank PLC; former Chairman, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank; former Chairman, Future Views Securities; former Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria; former Chairman, Next International Nigeria; former Director, Guardian Express Bank PLC; former Director, Chams Nigeria PLC; former Director, Emerging Capital: former Director, Card Centre PLC.
“He is a member of the British Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).
Peter obi, well am not against it