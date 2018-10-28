Uncategorized

“In my opinion, Pastor Adeboye needs Jesus” – Daddy Freeze tells Nigerians

Controversial On-Air-Personality and leader of Free the Sheeple Movement, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Freeze has described the decision by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to anoint combs while praying for his congregation, as “sorcery”

In a video of a 2015 RCCG programme Daddy Freeze who was born in Osun State to a Nigerian father and a Romanian European mother shared, the revered man of God could be seen lifting up a comb as he led the congregation in prayers.

Pastor Adeboye had told his congregation to come to the program with their combs, which he later prayed on them. He then instructed the congregants not to loose the comb. He said they should make sure if they’re going for any interview or visa application, the comb he prayed on is what they should use.

Commenting on the practice, the controversial Daddy Freeze said,

“First he asked his congregation to pray to a rod he lifted up, now this comb? Isn’t this sorcery? Or how do you explain this? Using a comb when you need a visa?😳

“Singapore is 5 years younger than Nigeria, yet they don’t need combs for visas because their passport is the strongest in the world. When are we even going to get sense in this country?

“In my opinion, Adeboye needs Jesus.”

Tags

You may also like

Duncan Mighty releases new photos to celebrate his birthday as he turns 35 years old

Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel’s World Cup jersey added to FIFA museum collection

Yemi Osinbajo recounts how he was ”in love” with a girl in his class when he was 10 years old

I’m Shatta Wale’s biggest fan – Olamide (Video)

BBNaija star, Anto Lecky gets conferred with honorary doctorate degree (Photo)

Young lady arrested after allegedly stabbing her friend in the neck over a man

‘Close the borders once you win in 2019 so Obasanjo would not escape’ – Oba of Lagos urges President Buhari

‘Blame some mothers, not fathers, for the way some men turn out’ – Alibaba

Outta Views “The Playlist” (Download)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *