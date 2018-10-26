INEC tells Nigerians what to do after Buhari once again failed to produce his WAEC certificate

Mahmood Yakubu, The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who addressed a press conference at the commission headquarters on Friday, stated that any doubt on the forms submitted by aspirants regarding their personal particulars including Buhari’s certificate can be challenged in court.

According to the INEC Chairman, anyone in doubt of forms submitted by the candidates regarding their personal particulars, can challenge it in court.

He added that while the commission is making the particulars of the candidates known, the public is to seize the opportunity to view the personal details of the candidates that seek to represent them.

“Any person with reasonable ground to believe that any information on form CF001 submitted by a candidate contains incorrect or false claims is at liberty to file an action against such candidate at the federal high court or the high court of a state or FCT,” he said.

“While the current exercise is limited to candidates for presidential and national assembly elections, the personal particulars of those contesting in governorship and state assemblies elections will be published on November 9, 2018, one week after the close of submission of nominations by political parties.”

“This is an opportunity for citizens to ascertain the personal details of the candidates to enable them take informed decisions on election day or even initiate legal action against candidates who they believe have made false claims on their forms,” he added.