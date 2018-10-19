Interesting facts about the Ooni of Ife’s new queen, you should know

Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, will be the new bride of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the 51st monarch of Ile Ife. Since the monarch broke the new on his Instagram page on Thursday, and beamed the spotlight on her, many Nigerians have been eager to know more about her.

No one exactly when and how the King and his queen met and starting courting but Oba Ogunwusi, who was previously married to Wuraola Ogunwusi (now Zaynab-Otiti Obanor) for only 17 months, in the post on Thursday welcomed his new bride to his home.

Here’s what we know

1. Ooni of Ife’s wife is said to be a Prophetess/Evangelist and Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

2. Naomi known popularly called Oluwaseyi hails from Ondo state, from a family of six.

3.She started public ministry at the age of eighteen, becoming a full time evangelist seven years ago in October 2011.

4. After the wedding which will take place this weekend, she will be the third wife of the Ooni, after Queen Adebukunola Ogunwusi and Olori Wuraola Otiti.

