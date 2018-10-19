News, Uncategorized

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu poses with his members after resurfacing in Jerusalem (Video)

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is back to public space as he was reportedly spotted praying in Jerusalem.

Eleven months after the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was raided by the military in Umuahia, Abia State, the IPOB leader appears to have surfaced.

He was reportedly spotted praying in Jerusalem.

He also took pictures with other IPOB members who accompanied him for prayers.

This is coming after the Afaraukwu-Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia has demanded the whereabouts of Eze Israel Kanu from the community in the aftermath of the 2017 “Operation Python Dance II” in Abia.

A Twitter user who also shared the report disclosed that he will be live on air in less that hour from Israel.

His tweet reads;

Mazi #NnamdiKanu the supreme leader of #IPOB is back, Africa and the world should rejoice. In less than an hour he will be on air from Israel.

Here is a live video of Nnamdi Kanu praying in Jerusalem below;

