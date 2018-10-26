IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu seen Praying in Israel for the 2nd Time

The Supreme Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again surfaced in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 months after his disappearance from his home town in Abia State.

Kanu was seen at the Wailing Wall in the holy land praying fervently. His second appearance was televised on social media with his supporters from the Igbo Nation hailing him.

Kanu went out of out public view in September last year during the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance in Abia State.

Nnamdi Kanu who surfaced on social media, after months of uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts, added that he will be coming back soon to tear down the zoo called Nigeria.

He is expected to make a second broadcast this weekend.

See more images below: