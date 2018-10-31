‘Irresponsible’ el-Rufai should focus on bringing peace to the troubled state rather than propanganda

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has accused the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai of being irresponsible.

Omokri, who has never shied away from an opportunity to criticise the All Progressives Congress and its members, made took a swipe at el -Rufai for posting photos via his surrogate, even though nearly a hundred persons were kills in the state recently.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Omokri blasted el-Rufai for not focussing on bringing lasting peace to the trouble state, buy busying himself with propaganda.

He wrote:

Close to a hundred people killed in Kaduna in recent days, and rather than focus on bringing peace to that troubled state, this irresponsible fellow called el Rufai, who is the Governor state Kaduna, is releasing propaganda photos via surrogates. I pity Kaduna and her people.

See photo below