‘Is This The Same Iwobi From Last Season’ – Fans Laud Alex Iwobi’s Performance Against Leicester(Video)

Arsenal’s transformation under former Sevilla’s coach, Unai Emery, seems to be going on according to plan after they made it 10 consecutive wins across all competitions by defeating former English champions 3-1 at the Emirate stadium today.

One player who seems to be benefiting highly from the Spanish tactician, Emery, is Nigerian International, Alex Iwobi. The skillful midfielder seems to be enjoying the best football of his career since the turn of the new season when Emery took over.

Iwobi who was at the heart of the gunners attack during their match against Leicester today kept possession ticking and took on the Foxes at will as evident in the video below:

Video of one his nutmegs below:

GIF: Alex Iwobi sending Leicester players for hotdogs (@GoonerViews). pic.twitter.com/JlS0mF1sy2 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) October 22, 2018

Football fans could not hide their excitement at seeing the young midfielder dictating the tempo of the match and have as such taken to their twitter handle to say one or two things.

What they are saying:

If an English player had displayed the skill Iwobi just did, we would repeatedly see the replay for the rest of the match. No replay. — Boogey (@BoogeyThat) October 22, 2018

On a side note, Alex Iwobi’s transformation from 2011/12 Gervinho to 14/15 Alexis Sanchez has been more than welcome. Another quality display from him tonight. Looks reborn under Emery. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 22, 2018

Is this the same Iwobi from last season 😅 — Tolulope Ogunmefun (@dontjealousme) October 22, 2018