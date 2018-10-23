By Saheed Entertainment, News, TrendingOctober 23, 2018 Is Wizkid a Muslim or a Christian? Click To Find Out Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like TECNO POUVOUR 2 PRO GOLD EDITION: NOT A BAD DEAL FOR A PREMIUM CLASS SMARTPHONE Nigeria’s unemployment rate is not mere statistics, its human – Oby Ezekwesili You got it all wrong! Southeast leaders didn’t oppose my emergence as Atiku’s running mate – Peter Obi You may leave if you have another country – Buhari Its Buhari not religious leaders that stops you from sacking corrupt officials – Omokri to Osinbajo Here’s why Buhari will be visiting Lagos today When I want to sack someone corrupt, religious leaders call me not to – Yemi Osinbajo Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd October ‘Those who feel they have another country may choose to go’ – President Buhari Previous articleTECNO POUVOUR 2 PRO GOLD EDITION: NOT A BAD DEAL FOR A PREMIUM CLASS SMARTPHONE Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.