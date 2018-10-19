‘It was a decision that came from him’ – Neymar’s girlfriend confirms they have split up again

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, 26, has reportedly ended his relationship with his girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine, 23, again.

The Brazilian actress and model, 23, confirmed the pair had broken up yet again and that it was Neymar‘s decision this time.

Marquezine was speaking to Vogue Brazil to reveal the news but refused to blame politics – ahead of upcoming Brazilian elections for the latest split.

Speaking of her relationship with the football star, Marquezine revealed: “We are finished.

“It was his decision. I am going to ask that this issue isn’t prolonged because normally I don’t speak about my personal life.

“I have a lot of respect and affection for him and for everything we went through together.

“I just want to clear this point up, because we are living through a critical and dangerous time, a time with a lot of hate and no, the breakup had nothing to do with that [politics].”

The latest news comes amid reports Neymar is unhappy in Paris… and could even make an incredible return to Barcelona.

According to reports, the Brazilian forward has reached an agreement with PSG about a return to the Nou Camp in a £193million move – £5m less than his move to France.

Despite uncertainty over his future in Ligue 1, Neymar has still been in prolific form – scoring 11 goals in as many games for the French champions.