Its Buhari not religious leaders that stops you from sacking corrupt officials – Omokri to Osinbajo

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the statement of Vice present Yemi Osinbajo, that anything he wants to sack a corrupt person, religious leaders beg him not to.

According to the former presidential aide, the VP only isn’t being completely honest. He accused the vice president that his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, calls back a sacked corrupt official,not religious leaders.

The author, who is a strong opposition voice to the present government said this via a tweet on Tuesday. He stated that, it was Buhari who called back the allegedly corrupt NHIS boss when VP Osinbajo suspended him and not religious leaders.

He wrote:

Prof Osinbajo claims that when he plans to sack corrupt persons, religious leaders call him to beg him not to. Osinbajo is only saying half the truth. When Osinbajo suspended the allegedly corrupt NHIS boss, it was Muhammadu Buhari, not religious leaders, who recalled him