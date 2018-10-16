Its not the kind of phone call anyone prays to make – Buhari speaks about calling Hauwa Liman’s father



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday spoke with the father of Hauwa Liman, the ICRC aid worker, who was executed by a Boko Haram faction on Monday.

According to the president, the telephone call, is one no one ever prays to make. He said the federal government did all it could to save Hauwa’s life but all negotiations were futile.

In a statement by the president on Tuesday, hr however regretted that the young woman who dedicated her life to the service of Boko Haram victims would end up that way.

See full statement below:

Today I spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa, the ICRC midwife killed by Boko Haram. It is not the kind of telephone call anyone prays to make. The Federal Govt did everything possible to save Hauwa’s life; it is tragic and regrettable that all our efforts were unsuccessful.

Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram’s insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists. I expressed our deepest condolences to her father, on behalf of the Government and all the people of Nigeria.

I also spoke with P. Maurer, the President of the ICRC, to extend our condolences on the death of Hauwa. The ICRC has been doing a great job in Nigeria, providing healthcare services to people in the areas most affected by the insurgency. We salute their courage and service.

We fervently hope that these series of sad events, leading to the painful loss of their staff, will not discourage the ICRC from working in Nigeria. We hope that they will continue to offer their services, and not give up, inspite of what has happened.

I am reassuring everyone that the Federal Govt., will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralize Boko Haram.