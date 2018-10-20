Metro News, Trending

Its Worrisome!!! Buhari reacts to Kaduna communal clash that claimed over 50 lives

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna State which claimed 55 lives, according to the presidency.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media, Garba Shehu, the president while reacting to the violent clashes, said “the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, is worrisome.”

According to the President, “No culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life,” adding that “peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its wellbeing.”

He noted that without communal harmony, the environment for the conduct of “our everyday businesses would be impossible to achieve.”

President Buhari explained that “violence cannot be an alternative to peace. On the contrary, reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction. Violence is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Embracing peace is a necessity.”

In commending the Kaduna State government for its rapid response to the crisis, the President appealed to community leaders to engage in regular dialogue to nip imminent crises in the bud, while admonishing the people to develop the spirit of tolerance and patience at all times.

